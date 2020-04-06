Palestinian Children’s Day, 6,700 Children Face Detention Cases

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Children’s Day is celebrated this April 5, while Israeli occupation forces continue to capture and imprison Palestinian children.

Since 2015 there have been 6,700 cases of detention of Palestinian children and the number has increased in the last three months. Thus quoted from Shehab News Agency on Monday, April 6.

Al-Asir Club in a statement welcoming Palestinian Children’s Day on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

“Around 180 children are still in prison, despite repeated orders and demands for their release because of the spread of coronavirus infection, which could put their lives at risk, is very unlikely to protect their childhood,” said the Club.

Club added what happened yesterday that the prison administration decided to quarantine two children in prison instead of releasing them.

Al-Asir Club is calling on all international authorities, led by the United Nations Internasional Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to immediately intervene to free the detainees of Palestinian children.

According to the Club, the Zionist Occupation of Israel continues to refute its policy of not arresting Palestinian children, when in fact Zionist Irael continues to try to rob them of their childhood, threatening their destiny and future.

“Israeli Zionists use instruments of violence that are not different in degree to tools of violence in adult prisoners. And that they have done since the first time they arrested. “

“The occupation committed gross violations of the detention of children, from the moment of their arrest and detention, which is contrary to what was agreed in the agreements for the protection of children.”

Al-Asir Club explained that, through organized arrest, Israeli Zionists made arrests directly from their homes in the middle of the night, were taken to investigation and detention centers, and locked them up without food or drink for hours.

Counting for two days, Israeli Zionists verbally abused and in inappropriate words, threatened and intimidated them to gain recognition from them under pressure and threats, in addition to encouraging them to sign statements written in Hebrew without translating them.

Zionist Israel rejects the legal right for Palestinian children not to harm, presenting parents and lawyers during interrogation.

The Club in its statement revealed further, since the beginning of 2020, the problem of child custody has become a dangerous transformation, which has been forced by the occupying prison administration.

The transfer of child custody without notification from Ofer Prison to Damoun Prison, where children who were transferred were subjected to attacks and persecution, isolated a number of them, threatened and detained them in conditions that did not meet the minimum requirements for human life, imposing penalties on and refused family visits.

The Club also revealed the data on the detention of Palestinian children in Israeli occupation prisons, namely, the detention of children remains in three prisons, Ofer, Majdou, and Damoun. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)