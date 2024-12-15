Palestinian Authority Security Forces Assassinate Resistance Commander in Jenin

West Bank, MINA – The Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces assassinated a prominent resistance commander on Saturday morning in a raid in the Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank, as part of their security cooperation with the Israeli occupation, Palinfo reported.

Local sources said that Yazid Ja’aysa, who was assassinated by PA forces, was one of the prominent commanders of the Jenin Brigades, adding that the Israeli occupation forces had tried to assassinate him several times.

Since 4:00 a.m., PA forces have been carrying out violent operations in the Jenin camp, amid intense gunfire.

Eyewitnesses said that PA snipers opened fire on several houses, an ambulance, and pedestrians on the street, injuring four children and women, adding that a child named Ahmed Mar’iee suffered serious gunshot wounds.

Power outages also occurred in several neighborhoods in the camp after PA forces opened fire on an electrical transformer, while several cars were burned or damaged during armed clashes with resistance fighters.

Meanwhile, PA forces have surrounded the hospital in Jenin to capture the wounded who were transferred from the camp to them.

Resistance fighters, on the other hand, detonated explosive devices and opened fire on PA forces in the camp, while young protesters blocked roads with burning tires and stones to hinder the movement of PA security vehicles.

About 10 days ago, PA security forces launched a security campaign in Jenin City and its refugee camps to eliminate the presence of resistance fighters in the area.

The PA leadership and its security services have rejected local initiatives to defuse tensions and stop further bloodshed in Jenin and insist on continuing their violent and deadly attacks in the province.

In a related context, the Hamas Movement has called on factions and all political, legal, and human rights parties in the Palestinian arena to take a firm stance against the PA security campaign in Jenin and other West Bank areas.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas mourned the death of commander Yazid Ja’aysa, of the Jenin Brigades, who was killed by PA security forces in Jenin camp.

Hamas strongly condemned the PA security services for “targeting and arresting West Bank resistance fighters wanted by the Israeli occupation forces,” especially those from Jenin.

“The PA security services’ persistence in their despicable behavior, which is contrary to all our values ​​and norms, is sounding alarm bells and triggering internal differences that we need at this critical and decisive moment in the history of our national struggle, which is facing annexation and displacement schemes,” Hamas stressed. (T/RE1/P2)

