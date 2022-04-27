Palestinian Activists Call for widest Participation in “Victory Day” Friday at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – On Tuesday, Palestinian activists called for the widest Palestinian public presence in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on the fourth and last Friday of the month of Ramadan, under the title “Victory Day”.

Activists called on Palestinian citizens of Jerusalem, the 48 lands and the West Bank to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform the Fajr and Friday prayers as part of the “Great Dawn” campaign, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

They stressed the importance of the continuous Ribat in Al-Aqsa to confront the Israeli occupation schemes of Judaization in the blessed mosque.

Nearly 150,000 Palestinian worshipers performed the third Friday prayer of Ramadan in the mosque on Friday, “We will remain.”

The Al-Aqsa’s courtyards and temples were filled with worshipers, men and women, who came from the occupied Palestinian interior, the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.

The occupation forces prevented the Palestinian citizens in the West Bank from reaching the mosque to perform prayers, with the exception of several thousand of them, many of whom managed to reach the mosque via bypass roads.

Dozens of worshipers, including a young man, were seriously injured, after the Israeli occupation forces targeted them in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa in the morning and afternoon hours of last Friday.

The “Great Dawn” campaign turned into a weekly religious and political demonstration at Al-Aqsa Mosque, by naming each Friday a specific name that refers to one of the issues facing the Jerusalem street. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)