Palestine Welcomes UK’s Decision to Cancel Embassy Move to Jerusalem

London, MINA – Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot welcomed Downing Street’s clarifying statement on Tuesday that “the UK has no plans to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem”.

“We would like to thank the UK government, opposition parties, religious leaders, activists and members of the public whose efforts have helped keep the UK in line with international law on this issue,” Zomlot said, Wafa reported.

“The question of the location of the British embassy should never have been asked in the first place,” he added.

According to him, there is much work to be done to create an environment conducive to peace in the Middle East and correct the historic injustices caused by the Balfour Declaration, 105 years ago.

“We call on the British government to play an active role, recognize the State of Palestine, affirm Britain’s support for the rights of Palestinian refugees, ban all illegal goods and products from settlements in the occupied territories and sanction companies that work and profit from them.” said Zomlot.

“The full and equal application of international law is the way forward to a lasting and just peace,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)