Palestine Welcomes Belgian Minister’s Statement on Israeli Crimes

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, welcomed the statement by the Minister of Cooperation and Development of Belgium Caroline Gennez regarding the violations and crimes of the Israeli occupation in the Palestinian territories.

In an interview with the Belgian newspaper De Morgan, Minister Gennez said that, unfortunately, 2023 is considered the bloodiest year in the long period of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Entire Palestinian villages were wiped off the map by Israel. The period of increased acts of violence was shorter than before, but more frequent and more intense,” he said during the interview, thus Wafa.

The Belgian minister came under Israeli criticism after his remarks. Israel summoned the Belgian ambassador to Tel Aviv, Jean-Luc Bodson, for a rebuke session at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, while the occupation ambassador to Belgium, Idit Rosenzweig-Abu, presented a letter of protest to the Belgian Ministry. Foreign Affairs in Brussels.

In its statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs assessed that the Belgian Minister’s statement was fully consistent with international law and international legitimacy resolutions and supported the two-state solution and human rights principles.

The ministry condemned Israel’s heinous and unjustified attacks on the Belgian minister and his statements, and stressed that these attacks were part of misleading propaganda and intimidation against those who criticize the occupying state and seek to obscure the reality facing the Palestinian people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)