Protests Erupt in Belgium Condemning Companies Allegedly Involved in Gaza Genocide

Brussels, MINA – In Brussels, Belgium, protests have erupted against Sensco and OIP, two companies linked to Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems, accused of involvement in the Gaza genocide.

The demonstration, held under the slogan “Stop Arming Israel,” saw protestors gather in front of the European Union Council building.

Demonstrators held banners proclaiming “EU: Defend Your Values” and “Stop EU Complicity,” as reported by Sabanet on Tuesday.

The protest coincided with a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels to discuss the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Protesters accused Sensco of supplying drone parts to Israel and demanded that the Belgian government impose sanctions on Israel.

Elbit Systems is a global company headquartered in Haifa, specializing in the arms industry. []

