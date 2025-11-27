SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Urges Global Intervention to Halt Killings and Abuse Inside Israeli Prisons

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Methods range between severe beatings, putting prisoners under cold water followed by hot water, cuffing or restraining them with their arms behind them and then tying them to a door or window for long periods of time, often lasting hours. (Photo: MEMO)

Gaza, MINA – Hamas has called for urgent international action to stop what it described as systematic crimes committed by Israel inside its prisons, following reports from rights groups confirming that more than 94 Palestinian detainees have died since the start of the Gaza genocide two years ago.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Movement said the rising number of deaths reflects “a deliberate, organized policy that has turned Israeli prisons into execution grounds aimed at eliminating our people behind bars.”

Hamas warned of grave and escalating dangers facing Palestinian prisoners, citing credible testimonies and documented reports of severe beatings, scalding with boiling water, dog attacks and sexual assault. The statement stressed that these practices constitute “full-fledged war crimes under international humanitarian law” and expose “the blood-soaked nature of the occupation’s system, which operates a torture apparatus in total violation of international conventions.”

The Movement added that ongoing international silence and the absence of accountability for Israeli leaders responsible for these abuses “amounts to an open license for the occupation to continue killing prisoners.”

Also Read: Dozens of Settlers Defile Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

Hamas called on nations worldwide, the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, human rights institutions and “all free people of the world” to take immediate action and exert maximum pressure to end these violations and ensure detainees’ rights under international law are upheld.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes, Home Demolitions Persist in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

TagGaza genocide Hamas human rights organizations international law Israeli prisons Palestinian detainees prisoner abuse Red Cross UN war crimes

News Channel

