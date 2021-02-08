Palestine Welcomes African Leaders’ Support

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Malki on Sunday welcomed the final statement of the 34th African Union summit, during which African leaders renewed their absolute support for the Palestinian cause, Wafa reported.

Malki also welcomed the African leaders’ support for the two-state solution on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, appreciating their rejection of the racist Israeli policies and the policy of ethnic cleansing aimed at consolidating Israel’s annexation of Palestinian lands occupied in 1967, especially Jerusalem.

African leaders reaffirmed that all Israeli settlements erected on the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem and the Syrian Golan, are illegal.

In the final statement of the two-day virtual 34th African Union Summit, African leaders stressed that Israel’s settlement constitutes serious violations of international humanitarian law and relevant United Nations resolutions, and defies the calls of the international community to stop all settlement activities.

They also reiterated their full support for the Palestinian people and their representative, the Palestine Liberation Organization, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, in their legitimate struggle against the Israeli occupation to restore their inalienable rights, including self-determination and independence. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)