Palestine Urges Protection of the UN from Israel

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shtayyeh on Monday called for the protection of the United Nations (UN) body from attacks by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

“It is worrying that Jewish [settler] aggression is taking place under the supervision and protection of the Israeli army,” said Shtayyeh as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

“We call on the UN agencies in Palestine to form a protection team to protect our people from these settler attacks,” he said.

The Palestinian PM said the construction of thousands of Jewish settlement units “ignores the international stand against settlement building”, adding that Israeli authorities are trying to take advantage of the last days of the US Trump administration.

He demanded the international community to activate UN Security Council Resolution 2334 which halted what he called the “colonial project”. The resolution described Israeli settlement-building activities as a “flagrant violation” of international law that lacks “legal validity”, demanding that it be stopped.

Israeli rights group Peace Now said in a recent report that settlement activity in the Palestinian territories has more than doubled during Trump’s nearly four-year term in office. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)