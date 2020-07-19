Palestine to Find Alternative Search Engines Replace Google

Ramallah, MINA – Responding to the removal of the name of Palestine in the online maps, Palestinian Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology, Ishaq Sidr said his country is now looking for alternative internet search engines other than Google.

“The removal of Palestine from the Google and Apple online maps is a biased act for the Israeli occupation and its violation of human rights in Palestine,” said Sidr as quoted from Wafa on Sunday.

The ministry is taking steps to put pressure on the two giant companies through their servers used by Palestinian companies.

In addition, the Ministry will also file lawsuits with competent international bodies, given the fact that the elimination of internationally recognized names violates international law and legislation, as well as UN resolutions.

Palestinians also called for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and others to put pressure on Google and Apple for its unfair actions.

Meanwhile, the Foreign and Expatriate Minister, Riad al-Malki said, would sue officials from the two companies if they insisted on violating international law.

“They (Google and Apple) are certainly wrong when they deal with Palestinians with this political overestimation,” said the Foreign Minister. (T / RE1)

