Palestine Summons Its Ambassador to Bahrain

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine has recalled its ambassador to Manama shortly after Bahrain signed an agreement to restore ties with Israel.

Foreign Minister Riyad al Malik “summoned the ambassador in Manama to consult and discuss the necessary steps towards the normalisation agreement,” according to a statement. TRT World reported on Saturday (Sept 12).

Israel and Bahrain agreed to establish full diplomatic relations on Friday in a second breakthrough between Israel and its Arab neighbours after normalizaton ties with the United Arab Emirates last month.

The latest agreement was finalised during a telephone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, according to a joint US-Bahrain-Israel statement published on Twitter by US President Donald Trump.

Bahrain becomes the fourth Arab country to have diplomatic relations with Israel, after Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994 and the UAE in 2020. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)