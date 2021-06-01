Palestine Summons Ambassadors of Four European Countries and Delivers Letters of Protest

Ramallah, MINA – The Undersecretary of the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Amal Jado Shakaa, summoned the ambassadors of Austria, the Czech Republic, Britain and Bulgaria, against the background of their countries’ negative vote on resolutions related to the Palestine issue in the Human Rights Council and the World Health Organization.

Jado Shaka’a expressed the Palestinian leadership’s shock at this vote, “which constitutes a green light for Israel, the occupying power, to further its aggression and systematic violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, which reinforces the culture of impunity, and gives Israel the space to consolidate its occupation and continue its perpetration of the two crimes of apartheid and persecution that They constitute crimes against humanity under international law.”

It demanded the ambassadors of the four countries to provide clarifications from their ministries about their negative vote in the Human Rights Council and the World Health Organization, and handed them letters of protest from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates to his counterparts in these countries, Quds Press reported.

Jado Shakaa also stressed the need to eradicate the causes of the grave Israeli violations against the Palestinian people, by ending the long-term Israeli colonial occupation of the Palestinian land.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants stated that the German ambassador will be summoned next. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)