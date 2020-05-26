Palestine Open Mosques and Churches on Tuesday

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh on Monday announced the opening of places of worship and ministry offices starting on Tuesday morning, following the steps to prevent Coronavirus.

Shtayyeh said in a press conference, “Mosques and churches will be open for worship starting on Tuesday. We provide the opportunity to sterilize houses of worship, and every pilgrim comes by wearing a mask and by keeping a distance, and ablution is not in the mosque. ”

In addition, starting this Tuesday morning, it was also permitted to operate shops, commercial and industrial companies and various institutions, while maintaining safety procedures. ” WAFA reports.

He also mentioned, public transportation began to operate normally in accordance with health protocols, while lifting all barriers between provinces.

“The Ministry of Health and Social Development continues to carry out health safety protocols and conduct periodic checks for workers and children,” he said.

He also said operational procedures were being prepared for weddings, cafes, restaurants and health clubs to enable them to return to work immediately.

“The Minister of Higher Education will announce arrangements for the summer semester at the university soon,” he added.

The Palestinian Authority recorded the first case of the virus last March 5, in the city of Bethlehem, after a Palestinian met with Greek tourists.

Palestine currently has 602 infected with the Coronavirus, including in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, with 475 recovering and 5 of them dead.

Some 179 residents have not been confirmed in Jerusalem, because the Israeli occupation authorities prevented the Palestinian Health Ministry from working in the city. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agecy (MINA)