Select Language

Latest
-367 min. agoIndonesia's State-Owned Assets Increases to IDR 11,098 Trillion
-168 min. agoIsraeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Under Heavy Police Protection
-157 min. agoPalestine Marks 33rd Anniversary of Declaration of Independence Day
-110 min. agoExhibition of the Life of Prophets at Expo 2020 Dubai
-33 min. agoPalestinian Resistance in Gaza Fires Many Rockets towards Sea
Slideshow

Palestine Marks 33rd Anniversary of Declaration of Independence Day

Photo: Wafa
Ramallah, MINA – 33 years ago, the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat declared from Algiers the independence of the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“In the name of God and in the name of the Palestinian Arab people, the National Council declares the creation of the State of Palestine on our Palestinian land with noble Jerusalem as its capital,” declared Arafat on November 15, 1988, at a meeting of the Palestinian National Council, the Palestinian parliament in exile, which convened in the Algerian capital, Wafa reported.

With the declaration, which was a turning point in the history of the Palestinian national liberation movement, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) confirmed Palestinian acceptance of the two-solution for the decades-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

It also led to Arab, Islamic, and world recognition of the State of Palestine as declared in Algiers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news