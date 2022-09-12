Palestine Is a Blessed Land, But Why Is It Still Colonized?

Rimbo Bujang, Jambi, MINA – The International Al-Quds Ambassador, Ali Farkhan Tsani (Afta) questioned, why is Palestine still being colonized although the country is a blessed land where Prophets had lived in there.

“Al-Aqsa was built by Prophet Adam Alaihissalam and then continued by Prophet Ibrahim, Dawud, Sulaiman, and so on,” Afta said at the Ta’lim Syubban Jambi on Saturday, September 10.

In his opinion, the answer is depending on Allah’s will. Allah wants His servants in Palestine to become martyrs.

“It was proven when Palestinians visited Indonesia and then they asked me, “if I live in Indonesia, can I die as a martyr?,” he said.

“The mindset of Palestinian is extraordinary. They are ready to sacrifice everything for Allah and the youth are very brave when facing Zionis although they do not have any weapons against them which are fully armed forces ,” he said.

Afta explained, according to history, it is proven that no one has the right to govern Palestine except Muslims because almost all the prophets were in Palestine and the Isra’ and ‘Mi’raj became the link between the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Al-Aqsa which was performed by the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam by Allah’s will.

“Zionists had said, those who rule Palestine, they will rule the world. Now, the world is being ruled by the Zionists, and it is our responsibility to reclaim our right” he said.

“There is also a statement stating one of the signs of apocalypse, when Palestine is free. So, how do we respond to that statement? Are we going to give up so doomsday doesn’t happen? The answer is no because the apocalypse is God’s business and our duty is to fight until the end, even though we don’t know when it will be free, but just keep fighting for it,” he said.

When Indonesia declared its independence, our country did not have a lot of troops, and ministers but the important thing was to declare independence first. That’s why Imam Muhyiddin Hamidy did it too. He declared Ghazwah Fathul Aqsa first to show the world that Palestine has the right to be free.

He also stated, the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque was assisted by youths, just as the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam requested the youths like Osama bin Zaid, and many other youths to help him.

“The role of youth is important, Rasulllah chose youth who are pious, honest, having the skill and strong will. Today’s youth will become parents and leaders, so be prepared from now,” he said.

“Therefore, education is important, because it is part of the fighting. Several fields synergize with each other to grow a strong and quality young generation so they can be a leader in the future fighting for the liberation of Al-Aqsa,” he added. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)