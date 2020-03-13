Palestine Confirms Four New Covid-19 Cases

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine Friday announced four new COVID-19 cases , bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the occupied territories to 35.

Government spokesman of Palestine Ibrahim Milhem announced that the samples of 68 suspected cases were tested at the Health Ministry’s Central Laboratory, and the results showed that four new cases tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to WAFA News Agency, the confirmed cases were identified as two girls, aged 21 and 34, and two men, aged 43 and 56, from Bethlehem. All new confirmed cases were placed under home quarantine and had contact with infected cases.

All of the 35 cases are in the Bethlehem district, except for one case in Tulkarem.

Milhem added that of the 35 confirmed patients, 13 cases are females and 22 others are males and three cases are under 18 years: a 16-year-old teen, a 17-year-old teen and a two-year-old female infant.

He noted that since the disease emerged in the occupied territories, the samples of 1,929 suspected cases were tested, 3,663 suspected cases were placed under home quarantine and 38 cases were quarantined at quarantine centers.(T/R3/RE1)

