Palestine Confirms 988 New COVID-19 cases, 34 Deaths

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila announced on Sunday that 988 new coronavirus infections, 34 deaths and 2064 recoveries were registered in Palestine during the past 24 hours.

In her daily report on the coronavirus pandemic, she said 18 corona-related deaths were registered in the West Bank, and 10 deaths in the Gaza Strip. No updates were available regarding the situation in occupied Jerusalem, Wafa reported.

Of the total infections registered, 522 cases were in the West Bank, and 466 others in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the West Bank had 563 recoveries, while the Gaza Strip had 1501 cases.

The health minister said 170 patients of coronavirus remain under intensive care, while 48 others are on ventilators. In addition, 493 patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at hospitals and Covid dispensaries.

Alkaila pointed out that the recovery rate in Palestine has so far reached 89.1 percent, while active cases slightly declined to 9.9 percent. Deaths stood at one percent of total infections.

In the meantime, the health minister said over 159,900 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, of whom 23,630 received the second dose of the vaccine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)