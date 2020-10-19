Palestine Condemns Israel’s Ban on Its Citizens Entering Al-Aqsa

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates (MOFA) criticized the Israeli authorities’ ban on Palestinian citizens entering the old city of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque for four consecutive weeks. For MOFA, this is a form of Israel’s attempt to empty the old city of Palestinians.

MOFA in a statement released by Asharq Al-Awsat on Monday, said that Israel’s actions regarding the ban were also part of Israel’s efforts to besiege the old city.

The ministry insisted that it is a flagrant violation of international law, legitimacy and resolution.

“Preventing Palestinians from reaching the old city and the Al-Aqsa Mosque represents a widespread invasive plot of occupation,” the ministry statement said.

Therefore, Palestine, through MOFA, holds the international community accountable for dwelling on Israeli violations. On the other hand, two rallies were held on Saturday in Arraba and Kafr Kanna.

The demonstration demanded the immediate release of Maher al-Akhras Al-Akhras, who had been on a hunger strike for 83 days in objection to his detention. Another protest is expected at Al-Aseer Square in Haifa over the same issue.

Akhras, who is from Sila, has been on a hunger strike for almost 3 months. His deteriorating health condition raised concerns for his life. This Palestinian prisoner suffered from severe fatigue and severe pain in his muscles and stomach. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)