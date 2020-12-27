Palestine Condemns Israeli Targeting Children’s Hospital in Gaza

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Health Minister Mai Kaileh condemned the Israeli airstrikes targeting a children’s hospital in Gaza, which caused severe damage and spread fear and panic among the patients.

Kileh said in a statement that Wafa reported on Sunday, Israeli air strikes had threatened the lives of child patients and their friends and medical staff.

He condemned the airstrikes on hospitals as a crime and a violation of the Geneva Conventions, international law and international humanitarian law.

He expressed concern about the fear and emotional trauma children experience during the airstrikes, which he fears could have severe psychological effects.

Israeli warplanes early Saturday fired five missiles at a location east of the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, injuring children and teenagers from shrapnel and glass that were reported to be in light condition after they were taken to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The attack also caused heavy damage to several buildings, including the Mohammad Durra Children’s Hospital and the disabled center, as well as several houses in the vicinity.

Israeli warplanes and artillery attacked several other locations in the central and southern Gaza Strip, causing damage but no injuries were reported, the WAFA correspondent said.

Israel claims the attack took place after two missiles were fired from Gaza and fell in an open area in southern Israel without causing damage or injury. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)