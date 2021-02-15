Palestine Asks ICC to Immediately Announce Investigation into Israeli Crimes

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to immediately announce an investigation into the crimes of the Israeli occupation and its settlers against Palestine, Wafa reported on Sunday.

In a press statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the escalation of Israeli occupation forces and militias which continue to carry out attacks on Palestinians, their lands, cities, property, and holy places.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also asked the international community and human rights organizations to speak out and act in the face of Israeli violations.

The ICC issued a decision on Friday that declared the court had jurisdiction over the Palestinian territories and paved the way for investigations into war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)