Pakistani Ambassador Appreciates Sympaty of All Indonesian on Calamity Floods

Jakarta, MINA – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Muhammad Hassan appreciated the sympaty of all Indonesian people on the calamity flood in Pakistan causing thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands homeless.

“I appreciate Indonesia’s sympaty for Pakistanis. The floods have caused thousands of deaths,” Hassan told representatives of the Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) visiting the Pakistan Embassy in Jakarta with MINA reporters on Thursday, September 1.

Indonesia and Pakistan had a good relationship since Soekarno’s presidential term. He and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan had a close relationship and visited Pakistan four times.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of UAR, Muqorrobin Al-Ayubi said, the humanitarian organization is raising funds for the Pakistan flood victims.

“We are raising funds in several UAR branches. Hopefully in a few days the donation will be collected so we can send it immediately,” he said.

He also emphasized that UAR volunteers hope could go to Pakistan in order to help floods victims directly.

Pakistan was hit by great flood on 26 August 2022. The government declared it as a national emergency after more than 1,000 people died because of the flood striking since June 2022. (T/ri/RE1)

