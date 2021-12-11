Pakistan to Host OIC Extraordinary Session on Issue of Afghanistan

Jakarta, MINA – Pakistan welcomes the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to hold an Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (CFM OIC) in that country to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

According to a press statement from the Pakistani Embassy in Indonesia received by MINA on Friday, the Extraordinary Session aimed at finding solutions to the serious and deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on December 19, 2021.

Afghanistan is currently facing a severe humanitarian crisis, millions of its citizens, including women and children are in dire need of food, medicine and other necessities of life.

According to the United Nations World Food Programme, about 22.8 million people or more than half of Afghanistan’s population face acute food shortages. 3.2 million children and 700,000 women are at risk of acute malnutrition.

In fact, Afghanistan’s current situation is heading for a potential economic collapse that will not only be a humanitarian tragedy but also worsen the security situation, spur instability and lead to a mass exodus of refugees.

The objectives of holding the OIC-CFM session, among others, are to express the solidarity of Muslims with the Afghan people, contribute to preventing the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, especially in terms of food shortages, displacement of people and potential economic collapse.

In addition, the meeting aims to embrace international support in providing urgent and sustainable humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)