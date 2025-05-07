SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Pakistan Condemns India’s Missile Strikes as ‘Blatant Act of War’

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

9 Views

Photo: AA

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a sharp condemnation of India’s recent missile attacks, calling them an “unprovoked and blatant act of war.” Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement released Wednesday, the ministry said Indian aggression resulted in the deaths of civilians, including women and children, and posed a serious risk to commercial aviation.

“This is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and norms of inter-state relations,” the statement declared. It also accused India of using the “bogey of terrorism” to push a false narrative of victimhood and destabilize the region.

Pakistan warned that India’s “reckless action” has dangerously heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. The statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s right to respond under Article 51 of the UN Charter and promised a firm defense of national sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Prime Minister condemned the strikes as “cowardly” and vowed a decisive response. On the ground, Indian officials reported three civilian deaths from Pakistani artillery fire across the Line of Control.

The growing crisis has also disrupted air travel, with several airlines including Air India, Pakistan International Airlines, and Qatar Airways suspending or diverting flights. In Pakistan’s Punjab province, schools have been shut for safety reasons. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for restraint, urging a peaceful resolution to prevent a wider conflict.

With both sides holding nuclear capabilities, analysts warn that the consequences of a full-scale war could be catastrophic. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

