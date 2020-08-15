Pakistan Commemorates 74th Independence Day

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistan marked its 74th Independence Day with flag-raising ceremonies and lighting fireworks across the country on Friday, August 14.

Shots of salute 31 times in the capital Islamabad and 21 times in the four provincial capitals accompanied the historic commemoration, Anadolu Agency reported.

The memorial is also accompanied by a ceremony to change the guard at the tomb of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, entitled Great Leader and Founder of Pakistan, in the port city of Karachi, and at the tomb of Mohammad Iqbal, poet of international democracy, in the northeastern city of Lahore.

Similar ceremonies were held in the Pakistan-administered region of Kashmir, Pakistani state television reported.

The main ceremony for raising the national flag was held at the Office of President Arif Alvi, which was attended by the Heads of the National Assembly (lower house) and Senate (upper house), Commander-in-Chief of the three armed forces, ministers and senior government officials. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)