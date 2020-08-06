Pakistan Calls on International Community to Support The People of Kashmir

Jakarta, MINA – Charge d’ Affaires of Embassy of Pakistan to Indonesia H.E. Sajjad Haider Khan calls on the international community to support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said it in a seminar organized by the Embassy of Pakistan as part of a series of events commemorating “Yom e Istehsaal” on Thursday. The event was attended by a large number of Indonesian intellectuals, university professors, students, and members of Muslim organizations.

“We invite Indonesian brothers and sisters, the international community and the Government of Indonesia to express solidarity with the innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir and provide their valuable support for peaceful dispute resolution in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.

Highlighting the history and legal position of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Khan reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized dispute and the longest ever dispute on the UN Security Council Agenda. Khan explained to the participants about the situation developing in Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir since 5 August 2019.

He expressed his serious concern over gross human rights violations, sexual harassment, violence against women and children as well as India’s efforts to bring about demographic change in the region.

Khan also emphasized the dangers of Hindutva being followed by India’s BJP / RSS-led government.

He called India’s repeal of articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution on August 05, 2019, revoking the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir, a violation of international law and UN Security Council Resolutions. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)