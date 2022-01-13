Packaging Industry Supports Halal Ecosystem

Jakarta, MINA – The growth of the product packaging industry can support the establishment of a halal ecosystem in Indonesia.

The Head of the Standardization and Industrial Services Policy Agency (BSKJI) of the Ministry of Industry, Doddy Rahadi said that the packaging industry plays an important role as a supporting sector in the halal food and beverage industry.

“Along with the increase in demand, the need for food and beverage supporting industries has also increased,” said Doddy in Jakarta on Thursday as quoted from Republika ID.

Food and drinks that have met the halal element must be packaged in packages that are also guaranteed to be halal. The packaging of cans made from electrolytic tin-coated steel (tinplate) is one of the packages used by the majority of the domestic food and beverage industry.

Currently, there is only PT Latinusa as a producer of raw material for tinplate can packaging in Indonesia that has obtained a halal certificate.

According to Doddy, the public needs to actively participate in guaranteeing and supervising the implementation of halal product guarantees in the industry. He said the presence of the UPT for Standardization Services and Industrial Services in the Halal Product Assurance Sector was one of the Ministry’s commitments in fostering and supervising the halal industry.

Halal certification facilities are also important for industry players in increasing competitiveness. The Center for Chemistry and Packaging (BBKK) as a work unit under BSKJI has a strategic role in growing the national halal ecosystem.

“Because packaging is one of the factors that need to be considered for the halal industry,” said Doddy.

Packaging in a product has an important role because it does not only function to wrap. He said the packaging must also protect the contents of the product in order to maintain its quality and quality.

“All sectors that are required to be halal require halal packaging as one of the mandatory procedures in the Halal Product Assurance System (SJPH). In addition, the chemical industry is part of the basic sector in the national halal ecosystem,” said Doddy.

PT Latinusa as the only producer of raw material for tinplate cans in Indonesia is committed to contributing to the success of the halal program promoted by the government. In 2015, PT Latinusa has succeeded in obtaining a halal certificate issued by LPPOM MUI for the tinplate produced.

“The need for halal tinplate is a manifestation of the wishes of Latinusa customers, especially in the food and beverage sector,” said PT Latinusa’s Commercial Director Yulia Heryati.

According to Yulia, currently very few tinplate companies have halal certificates. “So, it must be an obligation for the food and beverage industry to use packaging with guaranteed halal raw materials,” she said. (T/RE1)

