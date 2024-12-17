PA Forces Clash with Jenin Brigades

Jenin, MINA – The Palestinian Authority (PA), led by the Fatah faction, has deployed security forces to the Israeli-occupied area in Jenin, West Bank, to combat the Jenin Brigades in the region.

Palestinian forces clashed with the armed group, the Jenin Brigades, while Zionist Israel continues its relentless bombardment of Gaza. Al-Jazeera reported.

Some people no longer trust the leadership of the PA under President Mahmoud Abbas, believing it to be ineffective and even supportive of the Zionists rather than Palestinian fighters.

Resistance from civilians and militia groups in the West Bank has also become more frequent. Some of them are reported to be affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

However, others claim that their actions have no connection to Gaza. They are solely resisting as an expression of solidarity with their brothers in Gaza.

Many are disappointed by the PA’s harsh stance against the militias in the West Bank, particularly in Jenin. Amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the PA’s actions against the fighters are seen as helping and supporting Zionist Israel.(T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)