Orphaned Gaza Children to Attend Summer Camp in Istanbul

Gaza, MINA – Orphans from the Gaza Strip arrived Thursday in Istanbul to participate in a summer camp, Anadolu Agency reported.

Children from the Al-Amal Institute for Orphans are set to learn skills at the camp.

“Today, on Thursday, 12 children and 5 administrators arrived in the Turkish city of Istanbul, to participate in a summer camp for children to develop their skills and capacities, at the invitation of the Turkish Red Crescent,” said the Institute’s Director of Public Relations and Media Abdelkader Hassouna,

He said that the camp, which will conclude Aug. 31, also wants to entertain children following the recent Israeli onslaught.

The head of the Turkish Red Crescent Kerem Kinik said he visited the Al-Amal Institute last June.

At that time, Kinik launched two projects for orphans: a cultural center that provides supportive education and vocational training services, and a charity project, Takya, which provides hot and free food to orphans.

There are about 20,000 orphans in Gaza because of Israeli military attacks on the enclave as well as natural deaths, according to recent numbers by the Palestinian Ministry of Social Development.

Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza suffer from impoverished economic and living conditions as a result of a continuous Israeli siege since 2007.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)