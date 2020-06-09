Online Conference Condemns Indian Atrocities in Kashmir

London, MINA – An online conference hosted by Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council condemns the atrocities committed by the Indian government in Kashmir.

The virtual session was attended by President Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan, Punjab Governor Chaudhary Sarwar, Senator Lieutenant General (Ret.) Abdul Qayyum, and MNA Naureen Farooq Ibrahim. Thus quoted from The News on Wednesday.

Participating in the conference were British MPs, Lord Nazir Ahmed, Afzal Khan, Khalid Mahmood, Yasmeen Qureshi and Tahir Ali and also included dozens of leaders from various Kashmir activists and human rights groups from the UK and elsewhere.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said Kashmir’s struggle for freedom was the most important stage, and India failed to put pressure on Kashmir despite imposing inhumane types of torture and cruel curfews.

Khan said the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests around the world showed how important human rights were.

He added Kashmiri life is important, and Kashmir unable to breathe for decades because of Indian racist and Islamophobic actions in the occupied territories.

He urged the international community to look at the situation in Kashmir and hold the Indian government accountable.

“Indian authorities have shown and executed racism, xenophobia, and hatred in Kashmir every day for innocent Kashmiris and now is the time to assert their rights,” Khan said.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar praised Pakistan’s spirit of unanimity and cooperative approach to Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Pakitsan Imran Khan did his best to make the international community aware of the bleak situation in Kashmir.

Organizer King Sikander Khan said activists in Britain and Europe will not let the Kashmir problem fade amid a world focused on handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kashmiri activists also called on the British government to listen to the voices of more than 1.5 million Kashmiris and Pakistanis who want their government to hold Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for genocide in the occupied territories.

India and Pakistan are two former colonies of the United Kingdom (Great Britain). When Pakistan broke away from India, Kashmir was handed over to the British by India. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)