Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Pakistan-India Cross-Border Attacks Continue, Civilian Casualties Reported

ndian Army soldiers take position outside Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu, India, Saturday, Feb.10, 2018. A group of militants in Indian Kashmir opened fire .

New Delhi, MINA – Tensions remain high along the India-Pakistan border as both nations continue to exchange military fire and accusations, resulting in the deaths of civilians on both sides.

Indian military sources claimed that Pakistan launched multiple drone and ammunition attacks along India’s western frontier on the night of Thursday, as reported by The National.

The Indian Army also accused Pakistani forces of “multiple ceasefire violations” along the de facto border in Kashmir, a region divided between the two countries but claimed in full by both.

“Drone attacks were repelled and an appropriate response was given to the ceasefire violations (CFV),” the Indian military stated.

Also Read: Trump Cuts Ties with Netanyahu, Accuses Israeli PM of Manipulation

Islamabad has not immediately responded to these allegations. However, Pakistani authorities had earlier denied attacking the Indian cities of Pathankot in Punjab, Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley, and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The government dismissed the claims as “baseless” and “politically motivated.”

On Friday, Pakistani security officials reported that five civilians were killed in Indian shelling in Pakistani-administered Kashmir. The shelling occurred near the heavily militarized Line of Control (LoC), which divides the Kashmir region.

“Indian forces targeted civilian areas, killing four people including a two-year-old girl and injuring 12 others,” said Adeel Khan, a police official in Kotli District. He added that the firing continued late into the night.

The recent escalation began after India launched retaliatory strikes on May 7, following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, on April 22. The attack, which killed 26 tourists in a Himalayan picnic spot, was blamed by New Delhi on Islamabad.

Also Read: Aceh’s Intellectual and Cultural Heritage Exhibited in Malaysia

India and Pakistan have fought three wars over Kashmir, the most recent being in 1999. Since then, smaller skirmishes and cross-border exchanges have occurred frequently. A 2021 ceasefire agreement was broken in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, which was claimed by an extremist group called The Resistance Front. New Delhi accuses Islamabad of backing militant groups in Kashmir, an allegation strongly denied by Pakistan. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Pakistani PM Vows to Defend Sovereignty Amid Escalating Tensions with India

