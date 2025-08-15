Flash Floods Hit Kashmir, 20 Killed

Kishtwar, MINA – Heavy rainfall struck a remote mountain village in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, triggering landslides and flash floods that killed at least 20 people and trapped many others, officials said.

According to Greater Kashmir, the death toll could rise, they added, noting that 98 people had been rescued so far, with 28 of them reported in serious condition. Two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were among those killed, they said.

A large-scale rescue operation is underway involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, army, and local volunteers, officials said.

The disaster struck Chositi, the last motorable village on the way to the Machail Mata temple between 12:00 and 13:00 local time, when many people had gathered for the Machail Mata Yatra, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to conclude on September 5. The 8.5-kilometer journey to the temple, located at an altitude of 9,500 feet, starts from Chositi.

Chositi is about 90 kilometers from Kishtwar town.

A langar (community kitchen) set up for Hindu pilgrims in the village bore the brunt of the deluge as torrential rains caused flash floods that swept away several structures, including shops and a security post.

Soon after the disaster, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma mobilized rescue teams and rushed to the site to oversee operations in person, accompanied by the Senior Superintendent of Police.

“Heavy rains in the Chositi area may result in significant loss of life. The government acted promptly, and rescue teams have been dispatched to the site,” Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a post on X.

The annual pilgrimage to the Machail Mata temple was suspended following the tragedy as authorities deployed all resources to the rescue operation in Chositi, officials said. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

