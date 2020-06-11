OIC Condemns Israeli Illegal Annexation Plan

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemn Israel’s plan to annex Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, as well as the strategic and fertile Jordan Valley.

The OIC executive committee at the level of foreign ministers adopts a resolution at a virtual extraordinary meeting on Wednesday (June 10), condemns the plan of Israel and expresses support for the Palestinians.

Participating in the meeting, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen expressed unwavering support and solidarity with the Palestinian leadership and its people in this critical time. Dhaka Tribune reported.

He urged Islamic countries to speak in one voice at all international bodies and forums and engage with political leadership around the globe to sway their position for a tangible outcome which is a viable two-state solution.

Bangladesh believes that timely implementation of the relevant United Nations resolutions, as well as the Arab Peace Initiative and the Quartet road map holds the key to achieving a lasting peace for the people and the state of Palestine as well as in the Middle-East, said Dr Momen.

He further reiterated that Bangladesh will continue to firmly stand by the cause of Palestinian struggle for self-determination till the establishment of the State of Palestine based on two-state solution and pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The current OIC executive committee comprises of six member states, Bangladesh Turkey, Saudi Arabia, The Gambia, United Arab Emirates, and Niger.

The OIC meeting was chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chair of the 14th Islamic summit conference, with the presence of foreign ministers or designated representatives of these six countries and OIC secretary general. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)