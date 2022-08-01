Select Language

Latest
-415 min. agoOccupation Forces Arrest More Than 42 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank
2 hours ago62 Indonesian Citizens Rescued from Captivity in Cambodia
2 hours agoMyanmar’s Military Extends State of Emergency
2 hours agoEU Condemns Recent Increase in Israeli Settler Violence
16 hours agoBlinken: Israelis and Palestinians Deserve Equal Security and Freedom
Slideshow

Occupation Forces Arrest More Than 42 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

Photo: M Shaaban/MINA

West Bank, MINA – Today, Monday morning, the Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests and raids in separate areas of the West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

According to the Palestinian prisoners’ affairs institutions, the Israeli forces arrested more than 42 citizens, in a wide campaign that targeted dozens of citizens’ homes and subjected their residents to a field investigation, after storming camps, villages, towns, and separate neighborhoods in the West Bank.

The occupation forces shot two Palestinian young men during confrontations that erupted in Khallet al-Amud, east of Nablus, which also witnessed armed clashes.

The arrests were more concentrated in the Hebron governorate in the southern West Bank, and more than 25 citizens were arrested there. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news