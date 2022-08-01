Occupation Forces Arrest More Than 42 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Today, Monday morning, the Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests and raids in separate areas of the West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

According to the Palestinian prisoners’ affairs institutions, the Israeli forces arrested more than 42 citizens, in a wide campaign that targeted dozens of citizens’ homes and subjected their residents to a field investigation, after storming camps, villages, towns, and separate neighborhoods in the West Bank.

The occupation forces shot two Palestinian young men during confrontations that erupted in Khallet al-Amud, east of Nablus, which also witnessed armed clashes.

The arrests were more concentrated in the Hebron governorate in the southern West Bank, and more than 25 citizens were arrested there. (LKG/RE1)

