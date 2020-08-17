No More Fuel, Power Plant in Gaza to Stop Operating (photo: special)

Gaza, MINA – The only power plant in the blockaded Gaza Strip will be closed on Tuesday, so that the coastal Gaza area will experience complete darkness as Israel’s new punitive measures lead to no more fuel.

In a statement, the Palestinian Electric Power Authority said, as quoted by Palestinepost24, that the only power plant left in Gaza would be shut down because there was no more fuel.

“The power plant will be completely shut down on Tuesday when the fuel needed to operate it runs out,” the statement read.

According to the report, since 2018, Gaza’s electricity has only been available for eight hours per day.

Prior to that date, Gaza only had four hours of electricity each day due to the strict Israeli siege.

Much earlier in 2006, the Israeli occupation bombed one of the power plant’s three turbines and Israel has so far prevented its repair.

The Zionist Israeli occupation has blocked the entry of fuel supplies for Gaza, so that the difficulty of electrical energy continues to be felt by the residents of Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)