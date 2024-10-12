Nicaragua Cuts Diplomatic Relations with Israel

Managua, MINA – The Nicaraguan government has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Israel, labeling the country as fascist and genocidal.

The Nicaraguan government stated that the decision to cut ties was due to Israel’s attacks on Palestinian territories, adding that the conflict has also spread to Lebanon and threatens Syria, Yemen, and Iran, according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier on Friday, the Nicaraguan Congress passed a resolution calling for President Daniel Ortega’s government, an ally of Iran, to cut relations with Israel, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the Gaza war.

Meanwhile, the death toll continues to rise from Israeli attacks in Jabalia and Gaza City. At least 22 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the Israeli airstrikes.

Israeli fighter jets bombed a multi-story apartment block in Jabalia, hitting four occupied homes.

Women, children, and the elderly are among the deceased, while 30 others were injured and 14 people remain missing under the rubble, according to Wafa.

Near Gaza City, at least three people were killed and several others injured after the Israeli military bombed a house in the Tuffah area. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)