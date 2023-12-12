NGO: Tally of Palestinians Detained by Israel in West Bank Rises to 3,810

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli army detained 51 more Palestinians in the West Bank on Tuesday, taking the tally to 3,810 since Oct. 7, according to a local nongovernmental organization, Anadolu Agency reported.

Most of the detainees were taken into custody in Jenin city in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

Separately, Israeli forces raided the town of Silwad east of Ramallah and questioned several residents before setting them free, according to an Anadolu reporter on the ground.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Nearly 280 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since Oct. 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)