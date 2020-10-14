New Japanese PM Tele-Talks with President Joko Widodo

Jakarta, MINA – The new Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Suga Yoshihide on Tuesday discussed with President Joko Widodo via tele-talk.

At the start of the talks, Prime Minister Suga expressed his intention to build a special relationship with President Joko Widodo.

During the 10-minute talk, PM Suga expressed his desire to strengthen strategic partnerships with Indonesia, which has the same basic values ​​and historical relations in various fields with Japan.

Responding to that, President Joko Widodo expressed his congratulations on Suga’s inauguration as Prime Minister of Japan and expressed his desire to improve relations between Indonesia and Japan as important partners.

In a written statement from the Japanese Embassy in Indonesia that was received by MINA, PM Suga said Japan is still promoting “Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)” and fully supported the “ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP)” promoted by Indonesia.

Furthermore, PM Suga also expressed his desire to deepen cooperation in various fields including infrastructure development, human resource development, maritime security between Japan and Indonesia.

In response to this, President Joko Widodo expressed his intention to work closely with Japan to respond to various challenges in the region.

In addition, PM Suga expressed his hope that Indonesia would support the resolution of the North Korean problem, including the issue of kidnapping Japanese citizens. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)