New Israeli Strikes on Rafah Kill more Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinians were killed and others injured on Monday in fresh Israeli airstrikes targeting Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli army had committed a massacre late Sunday in the same city, resulting in the deaths of more than 30 Palestinians in a bombing of a displaced people camp located in an area previously classified as “safe.”

Four Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike targeting a house in the west of Rafah city, medical sources said.

Additionally, three Palestinians, including a pregnant woman, lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike on another house in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah, according to medical sources.

Witnesses reported that an Israeli fighter jet hit five houses on al-Khateeb Street in the middle of the Yibna refugee camp in central Rafah city, resulting in several injuries in the areas near the targeted houses.

Another Palestinian was also killed and others were injured when an Israeli warplane targeted a group of Palestinians in the Barbera camp in central Rafah, according to witnesses.

In the central Gaza Strip, several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the vicinity of a UN shelter center for displaced persons on Salah al-Din Street east of Deir al-Balah city, as reported by medical sources at the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in the city.

Israeli forces demolished seven residential buildings in the al-Faluja area of Jabalia camp in the North Gaza Governorate.

Israel has killed nearly 36,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which killed around 1,200 people.

The military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

The attack comes despite a ruling by the International Court of Justice that ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6. (T/RE1/P2)

