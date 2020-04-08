Netanyahu: Israel Ready to Dialogue with Hamas

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that his government is ready to start a dialogue with Palestinian Islamist movement in Gaza, Hamas, through mediators regarding the return of dead bodies and missing Israeli soldiers.

“Israel’s prisoner and missing persons coordinator, Yaron Blum and his staff, in collaboration with the National Security Agency and the Security Agency, are ready to work constructively to return dead and missing people and call for the immediate start of dialogue through mediators,” Netanyahu said in his Twitter account such as quoted from Quds.

The statement came after Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Al-Sinwar, stated his willingness to negotiate with Israel in order to release senior prisoners and those who are sick.

Al-Sinwar did not mention what Hamas offered, but he spoke of the conditions that must be maintained by the movement, including the need to free prisoners who were recaptured. (T/RE1)

