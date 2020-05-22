Nearly 1,000 Cases, Indonesia Broke New Daily Records of Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cased in Indonesia has again broken new daily records. As of Thursday, increased by 973 cases or nearly 1,000 cases.

The Special Government Spokesperson for COVID-19 Handling, Achmad Yurianto said as of Thursday the number of positive patients in Indonesia reached 20,162 people. Of that number, 4,838 people recovered and 1,278 people died.

“Because of the rapid results of the examination, the number of positives increased by 973 people. This increase was extraordinary the highest,” said Yuri, in a press statement at Graha BNPB, Jakarta on Thursday.

Because of the highest increase, Yuri asked people to return to the basics, so as not to catch the virus.

“So, hand washing with soap and water should be done as often as possible after touching items,” Yuri said.

“Traveling is not an option because it will increase the risk of contracting. Again, not going home. Therefore, let us in this difficult situation, we must join hands,” he continued. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)