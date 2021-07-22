Mysterious Explosion in Central Gaza Resulted in One Death and Injuries

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian citizen was killed and over ten others were injured on Thursday, as a result of a mysterious explosion that occurred in the Al-Zawiya market in central Gaza City.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza, Iyad al-Buzum, said that an explosion occurred in a house consisting of several floors in the al-Zawiya market area in central Gaza, causing injuries and damage in the area, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

In a press statement, Al-Buzum added that the police and civil defense forces are dealing with the incident to evacuate the injured and investigate the causes of the explosion.

He pointed out that the explosion led to collapses in large parts of the house, and other damages to houses and nearby shops.

Al-Buzum indicated that the civil defense and police teams were able to control the fire resulting from the explosion and evacuate the injured, and the explosive engineering teams of the police and specialized agencies are continuing to investigate the causes of the explosion. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)