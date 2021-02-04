Myanmar Files Objection on Genocide Charges at ICJ

The Hague, MINA – Myanmar filed an objection to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, on charges of genocide against Rohingya Muslims. The Rohingya genocide case was brought to the ICJ by Gambia in 2019.

“On January 20, 2021, the United Republic of Myanmar filed an initial objection to the court,” the ICJ said in a filing signed by Court President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf dated January 28, 2021, reported by Aljazeera on Thursday.

The submission did not specify what objections Myanmar raised. However, legal experts said they would likely tell whether the court had jurisdiction to hear the genocide case and whether Gambia had a proper position to file the suit.

Gambia until May 20 must responded to Myanmar’s objections. The court will then consider the points raised in filing the objection.

British Burma Campaign Director Mark Farmaner said the objection is just a tactic used by Myanmar to postpone the trial.

“(Filing) this objection will not work, and is nothing more than a tactic to postpone (the trial),” Farmaner said.

The military coup that took place in Myanmar can bring further complications. According to the Global Justice Center, in principle the coup did not have a direct impact on the genocide cases brought to the ICJ.

“But the coup raises other questions, including whether the military-led government will continue to engage and defend the case, and how the court will view compliance with the interim action order,” said a Global Justice Center statement.

In January last year, the ICJ called on Myanmar to take temporary measures to protect Rohingya rights under the Genocide Convention. The ICJ also ordered Myanmar to report it every six months. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)