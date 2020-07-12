Muslims Called to Intensify Their Presence At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – The Islamic Movement in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) call on Muslims in Palestine to intensify their presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially during Friday Prayers.

It was done to maintain Islamic control over Aqsa Mosque and fight the unilateral actions of the Israeli Forces against the worshipers. Thus quoted from the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Sunday (July 12).

The Islamic Movement explains Al-Aqsa and Al-Quds City continue to be targeted by Zionist and settlements, while Muslims are victims of deportation, including Palestinian leaders.

“Israel along with Jewish extremists continue to try to terrorize Al-Quds and expel them from Al-Aqsa through arrests, threats of expulsion, high fines, severing the source of sustenance, and shooting at the Al-Aqsa gate,” the movement said in a press conference.

For the reason, through the presence of Muslims, Israel and Jewish extremists will know that the Al-Aqsa and Al-Quds Mosque they will not get even if only an inch of land.

The movement also reminded worshipers who are present at the Al-Aqsa Mosque to remain committed to implementing health and safety protocols in preventing the spread of the corona virus.

On Friday prayer, this week, thousands of Muslims reportedly performed Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The worshipers present performed health procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by keeping a distance and wearing masks. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)