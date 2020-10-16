MUI Goes to China to Check the Halalness of Covid-19 Vaccine

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Fatwa Commission of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) KH Hasanuddin AF said representatives of the MUI fatwa commission went to China to check the halalness of Covid-19 vaccine.

“MUI representatives to China together with the entourage from the government. They plan to go to China as a representative from the Fatwa Commission and a representative from the Institute for the Assessment of Food, Drugs and Cosmetics (LPPOM MUI), ”Hasanuddin said in a written statement in Jakarta on Thursday.

He said there were representatives from Bio Farma who also accompanied MUI representatives to China to see the halalness of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Maybe there are also those (who go to China) representing the (Indonesian) government,” said Hasanuddin.

PT Biofarma as a state-owned pharmaceutical company in Indonesia is known to have registered the halal certification for the Covid-19 Sinovac vaccine, from China. Biofarma entered into a partnership with China for the development of the Sinovac vaccine.

The government is also developing various domestically-made vaccines and also developing in partnership with the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) countries. MUI representatives left for China to review the halalness of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday. Before entering Beijing, China to see the Covid-19 vaccine, the MUI group will be quarantined for 14 days. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)