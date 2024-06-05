MUI Fatwa Prohibits Combining Interfaith Greetings

Bangka Belitung, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) through the Ijtima Ulama issued a fatwa regarding the prohibition of combining interfaith greetings.

This was conveyed by the Chairman of the Steering Committee (SC) Ijtima Ulama Commission VIII, Asrorun Niam Sholeh when reading out the results of Ijtima Ulama VIII which was held in Bangka Belitung.

Niam explained that combining the teachings of various religions, including saying greetings by including greetings from various religions, is not permitted and is not a justified meaning of tolerance.

Because in Islam, said Niam, who is also the Chair of the MUI for Fatwa, saying greetings is an ubudiyah prayer.

“Therefore, we must follow the provisions of Islamic law and must not be confused with greetings from other religions,” said Niam, reading the results of the Ulama Ijtima of the Indonesian Fatwa Commission VIII, as published on the official MUI website on Tuesday.

Niam explained that saying greetings that have the dimension of prayers specifically for other religions by Muslims is haram. Because, saying greetings by including greetings from various religions is not an implementation of justified religious tolerance and/or moderation.

“In forums consisting of Muslims and people of other religions, Muslims are allowed to say greetings with Assalamu’alaikum and/or national greetings that are not mixed with greetings from other religions, such as good morning,” he said.

The Professor at UIN Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta explained that in the principles of relations between religious communities, Islam respects followers of other religions by guaranteeing the freedom of religious communities to carry out religious teachings in accordance with their beliefs.

This must also be based on principles such as tolerance (al-tasamuh), in accordance with the guidance of the Qur’an “lakum dinukum wa liyadin” which means for you your religion, and for me my religion. Also without mixing religious teachings (syncretism).

“In the matter of muamalah, religious differences are not an obstacle to continuing to collaborate (al-ta’awun) in social, national and state life in a harmonious, harmonious and peaceful manner,” said Niam who is also the Head of the An-Nahdlah Islamic Boarding School, Depok , West Java.

Even so, Ni’am emphasized that Muslims should not make fun of, criticize and/or demean other religions (al-istihza’). “Inter-religious communities must not interfere or mix up the teachings of other religions,” he stressed.

The Indonesian Fatwa Commission Ulama Ijtima activity was held on 28-31 May 2024 with the theme Fatwa: Religious Guidelines for the Benefit of the People. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)