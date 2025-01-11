Most of Captives in Gaza Missing Due to Israeli Aggression: Al-Qassam

Gaza, MINA – A top source in the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Friday that most of the prisoners of the Israeli occupation held in northern Gaza have gone missing due to Israeli aggression. The source held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his army responsible.

The announcement came amid ongoing and intense bombardment and ground operations that have made it increasingly difficult to maintain contact with various locations in the area, Middle East Monitor reported.

The source told Al-Jazeera: “Most of the enemy prisoners in northern Gaza have gone missing due to the Zionist aggression. We have repeatedly warned about the possibility of achieving this result in the area of ​​aggression.”

The source held the occupation government and its army fully responsible for the lives and fate of their prisoners, stating: “Netanyahu and his army insist on avoiding this issue.” (T/RE1/P2)

