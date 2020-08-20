Mosque Leaders in Kashmir Call for Muslim Unity

Srinagar, MINA – The leader of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Mosque in the Srinagar District of the Jammu & Kashmir region, called for the importance of realizing the unity of Muslims.

The chairman of the Mirwaiz Mosque, Umar Farooq, delivered a message from while in custody, “To overcome various

problem, it is very important for us to realize the unity of Muslims and have full faith in Allah ”.

“Only Allah alone is our savior and only from Allah we will get help,” he said, while entrusting the greeting “Happy Islamic New Year 1442 Hjriyah” to Muslims in the world and Muslims in Jammu & Kashmir. Local media Brighter Kashmir reported on Wednesday (August 19).

Farooq added that every new year provides an opportunity to do self-introspection and reflect on what happened and need to learn from the past and strive for progress in the future.

“We must also put our full trust in the will of Allah for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic disaster. We must strengthen our bond with Allah and deepen our love for the Prophet Muhammad. Besides still implementing the health protocol properly, “he continued.

On behalf of the Anjuman Mosque, he also expressed the hope that the Islamic new year should bring happiness, progress and prosperity to all mankind, especially the people of Jammu & Kashmir who are facing difficult times. (T / RS2 /RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)