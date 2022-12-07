Moroccan Players Raise Palestinian Flag while Celebrating Victory over Spain

Doha, MINA – The Moroccan national team players raised the Palestinian flag on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to celebrate the victory over Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Footage showed a number of Moroccan players raising the flag of Palestine alongside the flag of their country while taking the group photo that followed their victory over Spain.

In turn, the national team striker, Abdul Razzaq Hamdallah, carried the Palestinian flag and toured it in the match stadium in front of the fans.

In the streets of the British capital, London, Moroccan fans cheered for Palestine while celebrating the historic victory.

Morocco achieved a historic victory over Spain, with a penalty shootout, 3 to 0, after the end of the original and extra time with a goalless draw. It was in the penalty shootout that Moroccan players truly shined. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)