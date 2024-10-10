Ministry of Agriculture Targets Indonesia to Become World Food Barn in 2029

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture targets that Indonesia will not only achieve self-sufficiency in rice, but also become a world food barn in the next few years.

Anny Mulyani, Expert to the Minister of Agriculture for Marginal Land Resource Utilization, explained that the roadmap to self-sufficiency has been carefully prepared, so that Indonesia is expected to become a world food barn in 2029.

“We have mapped out strategic programs, such as pompanization, swampland optimization, and paddy field printing, which are expected to increase rice production by millions of tons per year,” said Anny, as quoted from the Infopublik.id website on Wednesday.

In the road map, the Ministry of Agriculture targets rice production to increase significantly starting in 2025. With programs such as 1 million hectares of pompanization, swampland optimization, and 1 million hectares of paddy fields, Indonesia is expected to increase production by up to 2.5 million tons.

“In 2026, we plan to continue paddy field printing and irrigation improvement on 1 million hectares, and reduce dependence on imports. Our target is to increase rice production to 5 million tons,” Anny explained.

Another big step is taken in 2027, with a target of increasing rice production by 10 million tons, through paddy field printing and irrigation improvement in the same area. By this year, Indonesia is expected to have achieved full self-sufficiency.

Not stopping there, 2028 is a crucial point where Indonesia starts exporting rice, with a target of increasing production to 10 million tons. Finally, in 2029, the Ministry of Agriculture aims for production to reach 12.5 million tons, with a program to print paddy fields, export rice, and rice aid for humanitarian needs.

“This roadmap underlines Indonesia’s big transformation: from self-sufficiency in 2027 to becoming the world’s food barn in 2029. With the support of all parties, we can make this happen,” Anny concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)