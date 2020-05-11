Minister Retno: Treatment of Indonesian Crews on Chinese Ships Violates Human Rights

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi said the treatment experienced by Indonesian crew (ABK) who worked on Chinese fishing vessels had harmed human rights. The crew members work very long hours and some are not paid.

Retno said there are a number of things the Indonesian government would do to address this. The first is to ensure that ABK rights are fulfilled.

She said the case would also be followed firmly through parallel legal processes, both by the Chinese authorities and Indonesian authorities.

Indonesia, she explained, would maximize the use of legal cooperation mechanisms with Chinese authorities in resolving this case.

“Indonesia has and will continue to ask the Chinese authorities to provide good cooperation with Indonesian authorities in order to resolve this case,” she said on Sunday, May 10.

“We condemn the inhumane treatment experienced by our crews while working on ships owned by Chinese companies. Based on information or information from the crews, this treatment has harmed human rights,” she continued.

Retno then added that the Indonesian government has a very high commitment to resolving this issue completely, including improving governance in the upstream. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)